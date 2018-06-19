Over 2.8 million people have bought these ultracomfy shoes

Story highlights Cole Haan's Zerogrand line has sold over 2.8 million pairs of shoes

What do millions of people across the globe have in common? For one thing, they all seem to seriously love Cole Haan's Zerogrand shoes.

The line, which launched in 2014, quickly became synonymous with both comfort and overall style. Fitted with Cole Haan's signature Grand.OS technology for ultimate comfort, this line of footwear is constructed to give you the same sole support and comfort level as a sneaker, with the put-together chic of a dress shoe. The shoes are super lightweight and flexible. Many of the styles now feature perforated designs that help make the shoes even more breathable.

They're made for day to night dressing. You can wear them just as easily with office wear as with staple jeans and a tee.

Since the line's inception, Cole Haan has sold over 2.8 million pairs of the Zerogrand shoes in both men's and women's styles. The two top pairs to date, pictured below, are the Zerogrand Wingtip Oxfords (starting at $99.97; colehaan.com) and the Zerogrand with Stitchlite Oxfords (starting at $119.95; colehaan.com).

And the brand isn't stopping there. Later this fall, you can expect an even newer iteration of the fan-favorite line, 3.Zerogrand, as well as more updates in technology and designs.

The bad news? That's still a few months away. The good news? While you're (not so) patiently waiting to get your hands on the newest designs, you can still sport the same shoes millions of shoppers have bought. Ahead, we've pulled together a few of our favorite designs and color combinations of Zerogrand shoes for both men and women that are available for purchase right now. We're willing to bet these will be your new go-to summer shoes.

Women

Women's 2.Zerogrand Laser Wingtip Oxford ($230; colehaan.com)

Women's Zerogrand Wingtip Oxford with Stitchlite ($150; colehaan.com)

Women's 2.Zerogrand Slide Sandal with Sitchlite ($120; colehaan.com)

Women's 2.Zerogrand Ballet Flat with Stitchlite ($130; colehaan.com)

Men

Men's Zerogrand Driver ($170; colehaan.com)

Men's Zerogrand Wingtip Oxford with Stitchlite ($180; colehaan.com)

Men's 2.Zerogrand Laser Wingtip Oxford ($300; colehaan.com)

Men's 2.Zerogrand Chukka ($320; colehaan.com)