Story highlights

Ever wondered where you came from? The 23andMe Ancestry DNA kit ($74, originally $99; 23andme.com) will unlock the door to your family history.

Now offered at an extremely affordable sale price of just $74, the Ancestry DNA kit can trace your DNA from over 150 regions worldwide. That means, by taking this simple test, you can see where your ancestors lived more than 500 years ago. These origins are broken down by region to include East Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa and Europe. What's more impressive is that the specificity of these results are continuing to expand as more people join the 23andMe database.

It's no wonder these types of at-home DNA kits are such a hit. After all, these results not only provide a comprehensive account of your family history, but the test also reveals information regarding your living "DNA family" (or other 23andMe customers who share your DNA). It's "a new social network with a genetic twist," as 23andMe calls it, since you can opt-in to the DNA Relatives tool to find, connect and message those who share your DNA.

Beyond that, your results will yield many other details, including inheritance tracing, chromosome breakdown of ancestry, ancestry percentages to the 0.1% and the ability to compare your DNA segment with relatives.

As an added bit of interesting information, these tests even reveal if you're a little bit Neanderthal — or part caveman. Who would have guessed?

