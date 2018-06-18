Walmart customer intervenes in carjacking and fatally shoots armed suspect

(CNN) An armed civilian intervened and fatally shot a suspect who police said had shot two people and was attempting an armed carjacking in a Walmart parking lot in Olympia, Washington, on Sunday.

The civilian was praised as a hero customers including Brian Adams, who saw the dramatic confrontation. "He is a hero," Adams told CNN affiliate KOMO . "I really think more people could easily have been shot with what this guy was doing. He was just -- there were several shots."

The incident began on Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m. when the suspect, an unidentified male, first shot and wounded a 16-year-old girl while stealing her vehicle, according to the Tumwater Police Department.

She received non-life-threatening injuries, and was treated at the scene by the Tumwater Fire Department, police said. Her stolen vehicle was discovered in a parking lot near the store, according to police.

