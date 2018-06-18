UN Human Rights chief slams 'unconscionable' US immigration policy

(CNN) The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights slammed the separation of children from their parents at the US-Mexico border as "unconscionable" on Monday.

"The thought that any state would seek to deter parents by inflicting such abuse on children is unconscionable," Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein said in Geneva on Monday. "I call on the United States to immediately end the practice of forcible separation of these children."

"People do not lose their human rights by virtue of crossing a border without a visa," he said. "I deplore the adoption by many countries of policies intended to make themselves as inhospitable as possible by increasing the suffering of many already vulnerable people."

The statement comes amid growing backlash against the Trump administration's new zero-tolerance policy toward immigrants who attempt to illegally cross into the US. As part of the policy, all immigrants arrested for attempted illegal crossing, including those traveling with young children, are now being referred for federal prosecution.

