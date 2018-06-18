A sheriff's deputy is accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old, then threatening her mom with deportation

(CNN) A Texas sheriff's deputy is accused of a crime so heinous that his boss said it's "disgusting and infuriating."

Bexar County Deputy Jose Nunez, 47, allegedly sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl -- then told the girl's mother, an undocumented immigrant, that she would be deported if she told authorities.

The 4-year-old girl is a relative of the suspect, Sheriff Javier Salazar said, but he didn't specify the relationship.

The sheriff said investigators have reason to believe there may be more child victims, and that the abuse may have taken place over months or years.

"The details of this are quite frankly heartbreaking, disturbing, disgusting and infuriating all at the same time," Salazar said.

