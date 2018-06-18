The truth behind this photo of an 'immigrant child' crying inside a cage

(CNN) A photo of a little boy crying in a cage is being shared on social media as seemingly another heart-rending byproduct of the White House's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which separates undocumented parents and kids at the border.

There's only one problem: The picture is being completely taken out of context -- and does not show what it is purported to show.

Some of those sharing it claim the image depicts a boy detained by ICE under the new Trump administration policy of referring all people who cross the border illegally for criminal prosecution.

At least 2,000 children have been separated from parents at the border since the US started implementing the policy, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed on Friday.

Journalist and filmmaker Jose Antonio Vargas posted the photo last week on Twitter, saying: "This is what happens when a government believes people are 'illegal'. Kids in cages."