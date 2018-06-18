This, say firefighters, is what could happen if you park in front of a hydrant

(CNN) After finding a car illegally parked in front of a hydrant, a group of firefighters decided to teach its owner a lesson.

The New Jersey firefighters responded to a house fire in Hamilton Township on Thursday, CNN affiliate WPVI reported . When they reached the scene at about 1 a.m., flames were coming from the top floor of the home but an Acura sedan was blocking the hydrant they needed to use to put it out.

So, they got a little creative.

The firefighters smashed two of the car's windows and weaved the hose through the vehicle. Then they posted a photo of the car to the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters Facebook page along with a not-so-subtle caption reminding people not to make the same mistake.

"This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant," reads the widely shared post. "Reminder, it is against the law to park in front of a fire hydrant."

Read More