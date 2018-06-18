Michigan governor declares state of emergency amid flooding

(CNN) Devastating floods ravaged Michigan's Upper Peninsula this weekend, leading the state's governor to declare a state of disaster in two counties.

Some areas were hit with 6 to 8 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Flash flooding in Michigan wiped out roads in the Houghton area on Sunday.

Heavy downpours led to more than 60 sinkholes and washouts, according to CNN affiliate WLUC-TV . The flooding also left water and sewer lines exposed.

The weather was blamed for injuries suffered by a 12-year-old boy early Sunday when his home caved in during flash flooding in Houghton County. County Administrator Eric Forsberg said the boy is alive, but had no information on his condition.

Michigan Department of Transportation images show damage caused by the flooding in the Houghton area.

Read More