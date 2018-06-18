Mesa officer fatally shoots man who raised BB gun, police say

(CNN) A police officer in Mesa, Arizona, fatally shot a man who raised a BB gun at officers, the Mesa Police Department said Monday.

The news comes as the Mesa Police Department faces scrutiny over allegations of excessive force in three arrests. The department is also reviewing video from a January arrest

In response to a 911 hang-up call, officers went to a Mesa residence Saturday around 5 p.m. and found a man and a woman inside, the statement said.

"The male was agitated and refused to talk to the officers," the statement said. Officers escorted the woman out of the home but the man refused officers' directions and went back inside, police said.

He re-emerged from the residence holding what the officers said looked like a handgun. An unrelated witness told police they heard officers forcefully tell the man to drop the gun, Mesa Police said.

