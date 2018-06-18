Undocumented immigrant Jose Antonio Vargas gets school named after him

(CNN) Amid intense nationwide debate over immigration policies, a California school board is naming a new elementary school after an undocumented immigrant.

The school in Mountain View, Californnia, will now hold the name of Jose Antonio Vargas, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who came to the United States from the Philippines in 1993 when he was 12.

"I don't really have words for how meaningful this honor is, I've been speechless for a few days," Vargas, 37, told CNN. "I hope that this is a school where students and their families feel welcome in America, no matter where they come from."

The goal is for the school near San Jose to open for grades K-5 in 2019, according to Mountain View Whisman School District documents

The school board approved the naming last week after Vargas was one of five people whose names were suggested for the new school by members of the community.