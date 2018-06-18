Bus line employee tells passengers they have to be Americans to ride

(CNN) A bus company employee in Maine told a group of passengers they had to be US citizens in order to ride a bus after an officer from US Customs and Border Protection inquired about their citizenship.

The incident, which happened on Memorial Day in Bangor, was captured in cell phone video recorded by a Massachusetts man, Alec Larson. He was asked about his citizenship at the bus terminal as he and his girlfriend were boarding a Concord Coach Lines bus for the trip home to Boston.

They witnessed two Customs and Border Protection agents hanging out and smoking with two Concord employees. Larson said he and his girlfriend didn't think anything of it until each agent stood on each side of the bus' door.

That's when Larson decided to start recording because he had heard about similar situations happening in the past.

"I kind of anticipated why they were there. I didn't want to cause a scene, or stick the camera to anyone's face, just wanted to document what was going on," he told CNN. "The agents began to question people if they were US citizens. Many, including myself and my girlfriend, chose to decline to answer. The agent nodded and kept walking."

