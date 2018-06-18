Grieving family heartbroken when deceased student is left out of yearbook

(CNN) A family in Minnesota received the last school yearbook that 12-year-old Kaiden Kauffman would be pictured in but when they flipped through the pages heartbreak set in as they noticed there was no mention of him.

Kaiden died in September, taking his own life after battling mental illness, according to his family. The obituary published after his death said, "He battled many mental health issues throughout his life. His family did their best to walk beside him and support him in his journey. Unfortunately it was a battle lost."

When his family received this year's yearbook from Isanti Middle School, they were in disbelief.

"Not having his picture, his name, nothing, it was kind of like, really?" his aunt, Sarah Erickson, told CNN. "We felt that they just did it on purpose ... Almost like a punishment because he killed himself."

This was the yearbook his family received.

His family was hoping to hold on to this yearbook as a lasting memory of him.