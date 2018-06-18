Trump supporter disrupts De Niro's 'Bronx Tale' musical on Broadway

(CNN) At the Tony Awards a week ago, actor Robert De Niro leveled a profane attack on President Trump. On Saturday in New York, it was Trump's fans' turn.

As the curtain call began for the Broadway musical "A Bronx Tale," which De Niro co-directed, someone in the front row held up a large "Trump 2020" banner.

It's not clear whether the stunt was a response to De Niro's comments. But accounts of the incident popped up on social media, sparking a debate about the uneasy marriage between Broadway and politics.

"It's sad that people can't enjoy a beautiful show and embrace its unifying message without politicizing it," tweeted theatergoer Joe Del Vicario , who posted a photo of the incident. The man who held up the banner was escorted from the theater, Del Vicario said.

The show's hair and makeup supervisor, Brian Strumwasser, criticized the stunt in an Instagram post, saying, "Whoever the low life scum bag who thinks it's ok to post their political views at a Broadway show and disrespect everyone there who paid to watch a show that is ALL ABOUT INCLUSION was thankfully removed from the theater Saturday night."