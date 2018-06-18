London (CNN) The Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle, says his daughter cried when he told her he would not be able to attend her wedding to Prince Harry.

In an interview with ITV's Good Morning Britain, Markle discussed his relationship with Meghan and his new son-in-law.

The 73-year-old former television lighting director said he broke the news that his health would prevent him from making the journey just days before the ceremony in Windsor Castle last month.

"Meghan cried, I'm sure, and they both said 'Take care of yourself, we are really worried about you,'" he said.

"I absolutely wanted to walk my daughter down the aisle," said Markle, who watched the wedding from California, where he was recovering from heart surgery just days after allegations surfaced that he had staged photographs with the paparazzi.

