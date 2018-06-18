Three killed after being hit by train in London

London (CNN) Three people have been killed after being struck by a train in South London, British police confirmed Monday.

Police were called to Loughborough Junction station in South London at 7:30 a.m. local time after reports of bodies being found on the railway tracks.

Emergency services attended the incident but three people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are still looking into the circumstances of why the people were on the tracks.

"My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway," Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson from the British Transport Police said in a statement.

Read More