Royal Ascot 2018: Security beefed up to avoid fighting among the finery

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 11:08 AM ET, Mon June 18, 2018

Royal Ascot is one of the highlights of the British summer&#39;s sporting and cultural calendar.
Royal Ascot is one of the highlights of the British summer's sporting and cultural calendar.
The Queen is a big horse racing fan and continues the royal traditions of riding in a horse-drawn carriage up Ascot&#39;s Straight Mile to open each day, first introduced by King George IV in 1825.
The Queen is a big horse racing fan and continues the royal traditions of riding in a horse-drawn carriage up Ascot's Straight Mile to open each day, first introduced by King George IV in 1825.
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pictured here during the royal procession at the Berkshire venuein 2017.
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pictured here during the royal procession at the Berkshire venuein 2017.
Also pictured last year, the Duchess of Cambridge (in white) in a carriage with Sophie, Countess of Wessex , Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (right) and Edward, Earl of Essex.
Also pictured last year, the Duchess of Cambridge (in white) in a carriage with Sophie, Countess of Wessex , Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (right) and Edward, Earl of Essex.
The Duchess of Cambridge shared a joke with Zara Philllips, daughter of Princess Anne.
The Duchess of Cambridge shared a joke with Zara Philllips, daughter of Princess Anne.
Royal Ascot is a quintessentially British sporting occasion.
Royal Ascot is a quintessentially British sporting occasion.
Lunch in the car park is a Royal Ascot tradition for many.
Lunch in the car park is a Royal Ascot tradition for many.
Racegoers are obliged to dress up for the occasion, particularly in the Royal Enclosure where top hats and tails for men are compulsory.
Racegoers are obliged to dress up for the occasion, particularly in the Royal Enclosure where top hats and tails for men are compulsory.
Royal Ascot is very much a cathedral of high fashion ...
Royal Ascot is very much a cathedral of high fashion ...
... and an occasion for dressing up.
... and an occasion for dressing up.
Hats are big and bold -- no fascinators are allowed in the Royal Enclosure.
Hats are big and bold -- no fascinators are allowed in the Royal Enclosure.
As for the racing ... Jockey William Buick rode Ribchester (sheepskin noseband) to victory in the Queen Anne Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot 2017.
As for the racing ... Jockey William Buick rode Ribchester (sheepskin noseband) to victory in the Queen Anne Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot 2017.
Two-time Kentucky Derby-winning jockey John Velazquez stepped into the injured Frankie Dettori&#39;s shoes and rode Lady Aurelia (center) to victory in the King&#39;s Stand Stakes.
Two-time Kentucky Derby-winning jockey John Velazquez stepped into the injured Frankie Dettori's shoes and rode Lady Aurelia (center) to victory in the King's Stand Stakes.
Barney Roy won the St James&#39;s Palace Stakes, the third Group 1 race of the day, as favorite Churchill finished fourth.
Barney Roy won the St James's Palace Stakes, the third Group 1 race of the day, as favorite Churchill finished fourth.
Story highlights

  • Royal Ascot runs Tuesday-Saturday
  • Queen Elizabeth II in attendance
  • Security beefed up to avoid unruly behavior

(CNN)It is the epitome of English high-society's summer scene, but Royal Ascot has been forced to beef up its security in the wake of a recent spate of fights and unruly behavior at UK racecourses.

Alcohol-fuelled brawls on consecutive weekends at Goodwood and Ascot in May have put officials at the Royal meeting on high alert this week.
With Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family present, the last thing Ascot, or horse racing in general, needs is fighting among the finery.
    Up to 300,000 people are expected to attend the five-day meeting, and security measures include more than 100 trained personnel, incident spotters and sniffer dogs alongside the usual contingent of armed police. Anyone found with illegal drugs will be refused entry or expelled.
    The practice of roaming beer hawkers selling alcohol in the stands will be stopped and breath testing will be employed on entry for those showing "overt" signs of inebriation.
    Royal Ascot's stringent dress code will remain the same, with the addition that men must wear socks that "should cover the ankle."
    "We want all guests to feel comforted and reassured and we believe that the combination of armed police, patrol dogs and high-level security will provide this," said Guy Henderson, chief executive of Ascot Racecourse.
    Racing's superstars

    The prestigious meeting combines top-class sport from the cream of Flat racing's superstars with the elegance and glamor of Britain's smart set.
    Racing is preceded every day by the royal procession, in which Queen Elizabeth and other royals enter the course from Windsor Castle in horse-drawn carriages, a practice which began in 1825.
    Royal Ascot, Britain's richest meeting with a $9.7 million in prize pot, includes eight Group One races, the highest level in racing.
    The opening day features the Queen Anne Stakes and the St James's Palace Stakes -- both won by the legendary Frankel -- as well as the the King's Stand Stakes for sprint specialists.
    One to watch in the St James' Palace Stakes is the unbeaten John Gosden-trained colt Without Parole, bred and owned by John Gunther, breeder of the US Triple Crown champion Justify.
    Without Parole will be ridden by veteran Italian jockey Frankie Dettori, who has won a record 56 races at Royal Ascot since his debut as a 19-year-old in 1990.
    It's Ladies Day at Royal Ascot and extravagant hats are a must for anyone hoping to make a statement, or catch a photographer's eye.
    The five-day Royal Ascot meeting is one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar and has been held at the famous Berkshire course since 1711.
    The five-day Royal Ascot meeting is one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar and has been held at the famous Berkshire course since 1711.
    A little birdie told us that this is a picture of Paula Gibson from Argentina, who poses with her floral hat as she attends the third day of the five-day meeting.
    A little birdie told us that this is a picture of Paula Gibson from Argentina, who poses with her floral hat as she attends the third day of the five-day meeting.
    Around 300,000 visitors are expected to attend the prestigious event which offers $6.97 million in prize money.
    Around 300,000 visitors are expected to attend the prestigious event which offers $6.97 million in prize money.
    Racegoers arrive on day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2017 in Ascot, England. The five-day Royal Ascot meeting is one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar and has been held at the famous Berkshire course since 1711.
    Racegoers arrive on day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2017 in Ascot, England. The five-day Royal Ascot meeting is one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar and has been held at the famous Berkshire course since 1711.
    Plenty of celebrities attend this high-society event, such as Russian model Natalia Capchuk who is dressed in pink for Ladies Day.
    Plenty of celebrities attend this high-society event, such as Russian model Natalia Capchuk who is dressed in pink for Ladies Day.
    Racegoers attend Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on June 22, 2017.
    Racegoers attend Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on June 22, 2017.
    Approximately 400 helicopters and 1,000 limos descend on Royal Ascot every year for an event which is attended by people from all around the world.
    Approximately 400 helicopters and 1,000 limos descend on Royal Ascot every year for an event which is attended by people from all around the world.
    Barbra Studwick wears a white and feather ornate hat on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting, which is traditionally known as Ladies Day, in Ascot, England Thursday, June 22, 2017.
    Barbra Studwick wears a white and feather ornate hat on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting, which is traditionally known as Ladies Day, in Ascot, England Thursday, June 22, 2017.
    Plenty of food and drink will be consumed over the five days. There are more than 100 bars and food outlets around the racecourse, and 247 private boxes.
    Plenty of food and drink will be consumed over the five days. There are more than 100 bars and food outlets around the racecourse, and 247 private boxes.
    Queen Elizabeth II and her son Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attended the third day of racing. Bookies&#39; have been taking bets each day on the color of Her Majesty&#39;s outfits.
    Queen Elizabeth II and her son Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attended the third day of racing. Bookies' have been taking bets each day on the color of Her Majesty's outfits.
    Gold Cup fever

    Wednesday's showpiece is the historic Prince of Wales's Stakes over 10 furlongs for four-year-olds and above. All eyes will be on the Gosden-trained Cracksman -- the highest-rated horse in Europe and son of Frankel -- who won the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October.
    Ladies' Day Thursday is the high point for high fashion and hosts the famous Gold Cup, Britain's most important long-distance race, which was first run in 1807.
    Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien's Order of St George has finished first and second in the last two runnings and is likely to start as favorite under jockey Ryan Moore in the absence of last year's winner Big Orange, who is injured. Challengers will be headed by Dettori's mount Stradivarius, also for Gosden.
    Friday features the mile-long Coronation Stakes for Europe's leading three-year-old fillies and the recently added Commonwealth Cup for three-year-old sprinters.
    The meeting concludes Saturday when the highlight is the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, famously won by the unbeaten Black Caviar in 2012.
    "We are looking forward to a tremendous five days of racing and to welcoming some 300,000 people to this very special celebration of our sport, British culture and fashion," added Henderson.