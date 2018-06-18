Royal Ascot 2018: Security beefed up to avoid fighting among the finery

Story highlights Royal Ascot runs Tuesday-Saturday

Queen Elizabeth II in attendance

Security beefed up to avoid unruly behavior

(CNN) It is the epitome of English high-society's summer scene, but Royal Ascot has been forced to beef up its security in the wake of a recent spate of fights and unruly behavior at UK racecourses.

Alcohol-fuelled brawls on consecutive weekends at Goodwood and Ascot in May have put officials at the Royal meeting on high alert this week.

With Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family present, the last thing Ascot, or horse racing in general, needs is fighting among the finery.

Up to 300,000 people are expected to attend the five-day meeting, and security measures include more than 100 trained personnel, incident spotters and sniffer dogs alongside the usual contingent of armed police. Anyone found with illegal drugs will be refused entry or expelled.

The practice of roaming beer hawkers selling alcohol in the stands will be stopped and breath testing will be employed on entry for those showing "overt" signs of inebriation.