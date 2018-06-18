Donald Trump's Twitter feed is getting more and more bizarre

(CNN) It's hard to say that President Donald Trump's Twitter habits are getting stranger. After all, this is a President who has, from the start of his presidential campaign, used the social media site as among other things, a communications device, a Festivus pole and a psychologist's couch. He's attacked his own party leaders and suggested it might be time for them to quit. He's attacked a cable news anchor for allegedly receiving a facelift. He's threatened nuclear war with North Korea.

How could you possibly top -- or, depending on your view of Trump -- bottom that?

The answer is you can't. But there does appear to be a change in both Trump's Twitter habits and the content of his actual tweets in recent weeks -- a trend that had become even more noticeable in the last few days. Trump is not only tweeting more, but he is doing so at less and less predictable hours. His actual tweets read like a stream of consciousness, verbal vomit -- always (or almost always) focused on the ongoing special counsel investigation being led by Robert Mueller. Twitter has transformed into Trump's very public venting operation -- a forum where he can unleash his anger, bitterness and resentment and watch while his loyal supporters tell him that he's right. Always.

"Since the [Michael] Cohen raid a few months ago, the president's personal Twitter feed is delivering little actual information or even White House messaging and has become a rapid response operation against Mueller, interspersed with false claims about his own policies," tweeted The New York Times' Maggie Haberman on Sunday

Speaking of Sunday, let's first catalog the President's tweets since Sunday morning.

Read More