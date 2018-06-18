Supreme Court sidesteps partisan gerrymandering cases, let maps stand for now

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped two major cases concerning partisan gerrymandering, allowing challenged maps in two states to stand for now.

The ruling in a Wisconsin case dodges the question of whether courts can hear claims concerning partisan gerrymandering, but the justices did make it more difficult for challengers to bring such claims.

One case, Gill v. Whitford, was brought by Wisconsin Democrats challenging maps drawn by Republicans, and the other, Benisek v. Lamone, was brought by Maryland Republicans challenging a district map drawn by Democrats.

The Gill opinion is a blow to Democratic challengers in Wisconsin who challenged Republican-drawn maps and had won in lower court.

