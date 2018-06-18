Senate Republicans did not want another immigration fight. Now they might not have a choice.

(CNN) Senate Republicans are openly admonishing the Trump administration's practice of separating families at the border.

"The administration's decision to separate families is a new, discretionary choice," said Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, one of several high-profile Republicans to speak out in recent days. "Anyone saying that their hands are tied or that the only conceivable way to fix the problem of catch-and-release is to rip families apart is flat wrong. There are other options available to them."

Whether the blistering statements will manifest themselves into legislation remains to be seen. Such action would require GOP members to directly defy Trump, something the party has been hesitant to pursue in an election year. And the Senate has already had a bruising fight over immigration earlier this year that resulted in no legislation advancing, making a possible return to debating the subject all the more significant.

But saying nothing no longer seems like an option. After a weekend of lawmaker visits to detention centers, images of children behind metal fencing and a growing awareness of what President Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy actually means along the border, a small number of Republican senators are calling for changes.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, a Republican from Utah and the longest serving GOP senator in history , called the practice of separating families at the border "wrong."

