Trump admin asks Supreme Court lift ban on sanctuary city policy

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration Monday asked the Supreme Court to put on hold a nationwide injunction that blocks it from limiting federal grants to so-called sanctuary cities.

At issue is a Justice Department policy where local law enforcement entities that receive certain grants are supposed to provide a level of cooperation with federal agencies charged with enforcing immigration laws.

Chicago took the administration to court and won when a district court judge ruled that the Justice Department likely exceeded its authority and issued the injunction. A federal appeals court is set to hear the challenge, but it left the injunction in place, triggering Monday's request from the administration.

In an emergency petition, Solicitor General Noel Francisco argued that a lower court was wrong to issue such a broad injunction when the case at hand dealt only with the Justice Department's attempt to impose conditions on policing grants in Chicago.

Such a "sweeping remedy" is "unjustifiable and threatens irreparable harm," Francisco wrote.

