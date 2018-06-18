Qatar pushes back against Trump fundraiser's hacking allegations

Washington (CNN) Qatar is pushing back against requests for documents that a Trump ally says would show the Gulf nation hacked his private emails and shared them with the press.

Elliot Broidy, a top fundraiser for President Donald Trump, is suing Qatar and lobbyists working on its behalf after the publication of his personal emails revealed his business ties to the United Arab Emirates, as well as his $1.6 million payment to a Playboy model who became pregnant during an affair.

Broidy is also suing an international security firm and two former Western intelligence officials who help run it, accusing them of "helping to coordinate" the hacks.

The FBI is reportedly investigating the hacks into the Trump ally's email account.

Broidy's lawsuits and the news stories that generated his allegations are raising questions about US jurisdiction in international civil cybercrime cases. They also touch on a possible thread of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, which is looking into foreign influence around some top Trump officials -- though there's no evidence Broidy himself is a target.

