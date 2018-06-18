Ex-CIA chief explains Nazi reference to criticize family separations

Washington (CNN) Former CIA Director Michael Hayden said Monday that his tweet invoking a Nazi concentration camp to criticize the separation of families at the US border was a warning of where the country could be headed.

"I was trying to point out we need be careful not to move in that direction," Hayden, a CNN national security analyst, told CNN's John Berman on "New Day."

Over the weekend, Hayden tweeted out a photo of the Birkenau death camp at Auschwitz, writing, "Other governments have separated mothers and children."

Other governments have separated mothers and children pic.twitter.com/tvlBkGjT0h — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) June 16, 2018

Hayden was one of several prominent voices to express outrage with the administration's policies that are resulting in the government separating thousands of migrant children from their families. But his decision to compare the brutality of a Nazi concentration camp and killing center to the Trump administration's approach to immigration drew particular attention.

Hayden said Monday that his decision to use the photo was an attempt to reflect how Germany went from a democratic society to a nation that perpetuated the Holocaust.

