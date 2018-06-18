Massachusetts won't deploy National Guard to border over 'cruel' treatment of children

(CNN) Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker directed the state National Guard not to send any assets or personnel to the US-Mexico border because of the Trump administration's "inhumane treatment" of children, communications director Lizzy Guyton said in a statement.

"I think it's cruel and inhumane, and we told the National Guard to hold steady and to not go down to the border, period," Baker told CNN affiliate WHDH . "We won't be supporting that initiative unless they change the policy."

Baker, a moderate Republican in a largely Democratic state, was one of several prominent Republicans to come out against the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy toward immigrants.

In addition, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, signed an executive order Monday limiting use of state resources "to separate children from parents or legal guardians on sole ground of immigration status."

New York state will also not deploy the National Guard to the border, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, citing the treatment of families at the border as a "moral outrage and an affront to the values that built this state and this nation."

