DHS Secretary Nielsen denies separation amounts to 'child abuse'

(CNN) Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen insisted conditions at the detention facilities are up to par, when asked by reporters if the Trump administration's policy of separating children from their parents at the border amounts to "child abuse."

"We have high standards. We give them meals and we give them education and we give them medical care. There are videos, there are TVs," Nielsen said in response to a question from CNN's Jeff Zeleny. "I visited the detention centers myself."

She said the "vast majority" of children being held in the detention facilities were sent to the US alone by their parents.

Nielsen also responded to criticism from multiple former first ladies to the administration's zero tolerance immigration stance, remarking that it is a serious issue but one that should be handled by Congress.

"What my response would be is calling attention to this matter is important," Nielsen said from the White House briefing room Monday. "This is a very serious issue that has resulted after years and years of Congress not taking action, so I would thank them both for their comments. I would thank them both for their concerns. I share their concerns. Congress is the one that needs to fix this."

