Republicans charge FBI had 'double standard' in Clinton and Trump investigations

(CNN) Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into President Donald Trump and Russia was effectively on trial Monday at the first congressional hearing into the Justice Department watchdog report that faulted key decisions in the FBI's handling of the 2016 Hillary Clinton email investigation.

While the inspector general report last week did not probe the FBI's handling of the Russia investigation, Mueller's investigation loomed over the attacks that came from both Republicans and Democrats over the Clinton investigation.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley charged that the Justice Department has a "serious credibility problem," ticking off a number of purported differences between how the agency handled the Clinton and the Trump probes as a "double-standard."

"They see a story of kid glove treatment for one side and bare-knuckle tactics for the other," Grassley said.

But Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee, countered that it was Clinton's campaign that was actually harmed by how the FBI handled the investigation when FBI Director Jim Comey announced publicly the FBI was re-opening the Clinton investigation after new emails were discovered on former Rep. Anthony Weiner's laptop.

