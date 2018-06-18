(CNN) White House legislative director Marc Short on Monday defended the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy for illegal border crossings, which has led to children being separated from their parents.

But Short's arguments in favor of the administration's policies don't quite add up when past government reports are factored into the equation.

In his interview with Wolf Blitzer on CNN's "The Situation Room," Short claimed the choice between separating children from their parents or allowing them into the country illegally was "binary."

"To separate the children, or instead, within 20 days, to let the parents and the children go free into society with the expectation they show up for court," Short said.

He argued that, for law enforcement reasons, letting the families go free within 20 days was an unacceptable option.

