Acting DEA chief to retire at end of month

Washington (CNN) Robert Patterson, the acting administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, will retire at the end of the month, a spokeswoman for the federal agency, Mary Brandenberger, told CNN on Monday.

Patterson told agency staff in an email Monday that his work as acting administrator had become "increasingly challenging," according to the Post.

Patterson wrote that "the administrator of the DEA needs to decide and address priorities for years into the future -- something which has become increasingly challenging in an acting capacity," the Post reported.

Patterson was tapped to serve as acting DEA chief in October after the previous acting administrator, Chuck Rosenberg, stepped down. A law enforcement official told CNN at the time that Rosenberg did not want to work in the Trump administration any longer.

Read More