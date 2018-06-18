Breaking News

Scaramucci says Trump should stop 'atrocious' family separations

By Eli Watkins, CNN

Updated 9:21 AM ET, Mon June 18, 2018

Washington (CNN)Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called on President Donald Trump Monday to halt his administration's policy that leads to family separations at the border.

"It's an atrocious policy," Scaramucci told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day." "It's inhumane. It's offensive to the average American."
Scaramucci said Trump would be better served to "step back," stop listening to his advisers who support the policies and consider the issue both in terms of morals and politics. He added that Trump should look at the "optics" of family separations and suggested they would hurt Republicans in the midterm elections this November.
"The President is very good at imagery," Scaramucci said. "He's a television star. He understands that this is not good for him. It's not good for the Congress if we want to win the midterms."
    While blaming both parties for broader issues in immigration law, Scaramucci predicted that members of the public would not support Trump's "zero tolerance" policy against undocumented immigrants.
    "The immediate, remedial need is to change this right now," Scaramucci said.
    But, Scaramucci said, there was no ambiguity about Trump's authority in this matter and that he could change the policy without action from Congress.
    "We all know that the President can do that," Scaramucci said. "Yeah, he has the executive power to do that."