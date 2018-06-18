If Democrats are the party of the people, let's act like it

Randi Weingarten is president of the American Federation of Teachers. Lee Saunders is president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO. The opinions expressed in this commentary are theirs.

(CNN) As leaders of two of the largest unions in the country, we represent more than three million public service workers -- including teachers, nurses and corrections officers, just to name a few. These folks belong to unions to fight for the kitchen table issues that matter to all Americans, union and non-union alike: a living wage, quality health care, public education, a secure retirement and a just and vibrant democracy in the workplace and in America. In other words, our members are part of the fight for the American Dream and a better life for themselves, their families and their communities.

Traditionally, the Democratic Party has supported these issues, and has supported them for everyone -- not just the few at the top.

As at-large members of the Democratic National Committee, we have automatic delegate status (commonly known as superdelegate status) when it comes to picking the party's presidential nominee. In other words, under the current rules, we can pledge our support to any presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention.

It's a system that the Democratic Party developed over time to ensure that, in the event of a closely divided primary, automatic delegates could step in to make sure the candidate who received the most primary and caucus support would reach the margin of victory, and the party would always emerge from our convention with a clear nominee. It's a system that the Democratic Party developed over time to ensure that members of Congress and other Democratic allies maintained a vested interest in the future of our party.

Despite the good intentions of this system, the perceived influence of automatic delegates grew over time. That happened during the closely contested 2008 election when superdelegates were seen as having as an outsized influence in the outcome. In 2016, the contest wasn't as close but the perception of the superdelegates remained. As a result, even when a candidate has clearly earned the support of a majority of Democratic primary voters, as in 2016, their credibility as the party's standard-bearer can be diminished in the eyes of grassroots voters.