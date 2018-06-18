Israel responds to explosive kites with Gaza strikes

Jerusalem (CNN) Israel struck nine targets in northern Gaza overnight Monday in response to the launching of explosive and incendiary kites by Palestinians, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday.

The airstrikes were aimed at two military compounds and a munitions manufacturing site, according to the IDF.

The strikes followed the launch of numerous kites and balloons from Gaza that were either carrying explosives or intended to start fires in southern Israel.

Israel has struggled to find an adequate way of dealing with the low-tech kites, which have sparked more than 400 fires and burned more than 6,000 acres of farmland, according to a spokesman for Israel's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

The use of kites by Gazan demonstrators has increased significantly in recent weeks.

The fires have done an estimated $2 million in damage, said Idit Lev-Zerahia, a spokeswoman for Israel's Tax Authority.

