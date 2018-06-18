Jerusalem (CNN) Former Israeli Minister of Energy Gonen Segev has been arrested and charged with spying for Iran, the Israel Security Agency (ISA) revealed on Monday.

Segev had been recruited in 2012 by Iran's embassy in Nigeria, the ISA said. The disgraced former doctor had moved to Nigeria after serving time in prison in Israel for a 2006 drug smuggling conviction. Segev had been sentenced for attempting to bring 25,000 Ecstasy pills into Israel from the Netherlands.

He was returned to Israel last month at the request of Israeli police and was detained for investigation.

According to the ISA, Segev met twice with Iranian operatives, knowing they were from Iranian intelligence. The Agency said Segev was given a communications system to encrypt messages with his handlers.

The former Energy Minister allegedly revealed information connected to Israel's energy market and security sites, including intelligence on buildings, and officials in political and security organizations, the ISA said.

