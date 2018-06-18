(CNN) Millennials in the UK are on track to be the first generation to be less healthy than their parents by the time they reach middle age, a new report suggests.

The Health Foundation, an independent UK charity, published early findings of a two-year study into the future health of young people.

The study, published Monday, found that people now in their 20s and 30s are struggling with housing, employment and social relationships, which have the potential of greatly impacting their health in the years ahead.

"The gains made as a society in improving the health of previous generations may well be eroded by the precariousness and instability of the lives some young people are facing," the report said.

"Young people enter middle age without the fundamentals needed for a healthy life," it added.

