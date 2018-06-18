Breaking News

Russia 2018: US and Chinese fans snap up World Cup tickets

By Frederik Pleitgen and Eoghan Macguire, CNN

Updated 11:20 AM ET, Mon June 18, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

World Cup ticket sales slump
World Cup ticket sales slump

    JUST WATCHED

    World Cup ticket sales slump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(12 Videos)

(CNN)The US and China failed to qualify for the World Cup, but that hasn't stopped fans based in either nation snapping up tickets for Russia 2018.

Statistics released by FIFA last week suggest that fans from China and the US are among the top 10 buyers of tickets for Russia 2018.
Only fans from the host nation have snapped up more tickets than fans based in America, while the FIFA data suggests nations such as England, which traditionally brings a large following with it, has seen a drop in traveling backers.
Fans with a familial or cultural attachment to other Latin American nations competing in Russia may account for some of the interest in the US.
    But on the streets of Moscow, plenty of Chinese fans can be found rooting for reigning World Champions Germany.
    Read More
    One fan told CNN they were backing Die Mannschaft in absence of their own nation at the 32-team tournament. "We came from China for team Germany, he said." "I really like the way Germany play."
    Sweden&#39;s Pontus Jansson, top left, and South Korea&#39;s Ki Sung-yueng compete for the ball during Sweden&#39;s 1-0 victory on Monday, June 18.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Sweden's Pontus Jansson, top left, and South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng compete for the ball during Sweden's 1-0 victory on Monday, June 18.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 48
    Viktor Claesson of Sweden is tackled by Lee Jae-sung of South Korea.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Viktor Claesson of Sweden is tackled by Lee Jae-sung of South Korea.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 48
    South Korean fullback Lee Yong slides in on Claesson.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    South Korean fullback Lee Yong slides in on Claesson.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 48
    Switzerland&#39;s Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on Sunday, June 17. The two teams tied 1-1.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on Sunday, June 17. The two teams tied 1-1.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 48
    Switzerland&#39;s Valon Behrami tackles Gabriel Jesus.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Switzerland's Valon Behrami tackles Gabriel Jesus.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 48
    Brazilian star Neymar recently came back from a foot injury.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Brazilian star Neymar recently came back from a foot injury.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 48
    Brazil&#39;s Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland&#39;s Breel Embolo compete for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Brazil's Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland's Breel Embolo compete for the ball.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 48
    A dejected German team leaves the pitch after losing its World Cup opener to Mexico. Germany, the defending champions, lost 1-0 to a goal from Hirving Lozano.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    A dejected German team leaves the pitch after losing its World Cup opener to Mexico. Germany, the defending champions, lost 1-0 to a goal from Hirving Lozano.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 48
    Germany&#39;s Jerome Boateng vies for the ball with Mexico&#39;s Javier Hernandez.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Germany's Jerome Boateng vies for the ball with Mexico's Javier Hernandez.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 48
    Fans wave German flags before facing off with Mexico.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans wave German flags before facing off with Mexico.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 48
    Lozano, left, celebrates his goal with Jesus Gallardo.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Lozano, left, celebrates his goal with Jesus Gallardo.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 48
    Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a late save against Mario Gomez.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a late save against Mario Gomez.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 48
    Marcos Ureña runs onto the pitch during Costa Rica&#39;s opening match against Serbia. Serbia won 1-0.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Marcos Ureña runs onto the pitch during Costa Rica's opening match against Serbia. Serbia won 1-0.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 48
    Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, fights off Giancarlo Gonzalez.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, fights off Giancarlo Gonzalez.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 48
    Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, center right, is held back by Costa Rican players following an altercation with one of their coaches.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, center right, is held back by Costa Rican players following an altercation with one of their coaches.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 48
    Croatian players celebrate after Luka Modric scored the second goal of their 2-0 win against Nigeria on Saturday, June 16.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Croatian players celebrate after Luka Modric scored the second goal of their 2-0 win against Nigeria on Saturday, June 16.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 48
    Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel runs with the ball during the Croatia match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel runs with the ball during the Croatia match.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 48
    Denmark&#39;s Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scored a goal against Peru. It turned out to be the only goal in the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scored a goal against Peru. It turned out to be the only goal in the match.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 48
    Peru&#39;s Luis Advincula, left, and Denmark&#39;s Martin Braithwaite fight for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Peru's Luis Advincula, left, and Denmark's Martin Braithwaite fight for the ball.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 48
    Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel makes a save during the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel makes a save during the match.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 48
    Argentina star Lionel Messi appears downcast at the end of a 1-1 draw with Iceland. Messi missed a penalty in the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Argentina star Lionel Messi appears downcast at the end of a 1-1 draw with Iceland. Messi missed a penalty in the match.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 48
    Iceland&#39;s fans cheer during the Argentina match. It was the country&#39;s first appearance in the World Cup.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Iceland's fans cheer during the Argentina match. It was the country's first appearance in the World Cup.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 48
    Messi and Iceland&#39;s Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Messi and Iceland's Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 48
    Fans of France share a kiss before the team&#39;s opening match with Australia.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans of France share a kiss before the team's opening match with Australia.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 48
    French midfielder Paul Pogba keeps his eye on the ball against Australia. He scored the game-winning goal in the 2-1 victory.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    French midfielder Paul Pogba keeps his eye on the ball against Australia. He scored the game-winning goal in the 2-1 victory.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 48
    Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan punches the ball clear from France&#39;s Samuel Umtiti.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan punches the ball clear from France's Samuel Umtiti.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 48
    Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on Friday, June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on Friday, June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 48
    Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal&#39;s Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal's Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 48
    Ronaldo coolly slots home his penalty.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Ronaldo coolly slots home his penalty.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 48
    Fernando Hierro was making his debut as Spain&#39;s manager. The former captain took over two days ago when &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/13/sport/julen-lopetegui-real-madrid-spain-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Spain fired Julen Lopetegui.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fernando Hierro was making his debut as Spain's manager. The former captain took over two days ago when Spain fired Julen Lopetegui.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 48
    Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 48
    Morocco&#39;s Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on Friday. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on Friday. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 48
    Fans enjoy the atmosphere before the Iran-Morocco match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans enjoy the atmosphere before the Iran-Morocco match.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 48
    Iran&#39;s Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco&#39;s Romain Saiss.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco's Romain Saiss.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 48
    Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez, third from right, heads in the only goal in Friday&#39;s victory over Egypt. The winner came off a free kick in the 89th minute.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez, third from right, heads in the only goal in Friday's victory over Egypt. The winner came off a free kick in the 89th minute.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 48
    Uruguay&#39;s Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt&#39;s Sam Morsy battle for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt's Sam Morsy battle for the ball.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 48
    Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA&#39;s minimum-seating requirement.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA's minimum-seating requirement.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 48
    Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during Friday&#39;s match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during Friday's match.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 48
    Egyptian star Mohamed Salah never entered the match against Uruguay. The African Player of the Year is coming off a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Egyptian star Mohamed Salah never entered the match against Uruguay. The African Player of the Year is coming off a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 48
    Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening match against Saudi Arabia.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening match against Saudi Arabia.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 48
    Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 48
    Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia&#39;s first goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia's first goal.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 48
    The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia&#39;s fourth goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia's fourth goal.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 48
    A fan wears body paint in Russia&#39;s colors before the opening match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    A fan wears body paint in Russia's colors before the opening match.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 48
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 48
    Performers take part in the tournament&#39;s opening ceremony.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Performers take part in the tournament's opening ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 48
    British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 48
    Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 48
    10 world cup 06181809 world cup 06181811 world cup 06181805 world cup 06181802 world cup 06181804 world cup 06181803 world cup 06181810 world cup 06171806 world cup 06181806 world cup 061718 RESTRICTED07 world cup 06181808 world cup 06181801 world cup 06171805 world cup 06171804 world cup 06171816 world cup 061618 RESTRICTED19 world cup 06161811 world cup 061618 RESTRICTED14 world cup 061618 RESTRICTED15 world cup 061618 07 world cup 06161809 world cup 06161810 world cup 06161805 world cup 06161803 world cup 06161804 world cup 06161813b world cup 06151814 world cup 06151815 world cup 06151816 world cup 06151817 world cup 06151807 world cup 06151808 world cup 06151810 world cup 06151801 world cup 06151802 world cup 06151803 world cup 06151804 world cup 06151805 world cup 06151825 world cup 06141820 world cup 06141828 world cup 06141824 world cup 06141803 world cup 06141809 world cup 06141808 world cup 06141807 world cup 06141806 world cup 061418
    INTERACTIVE: World Cup in numbers
    READ: Your Country Needs You! What nationality means to the modern-day footballer

    Empty seats

    Ticket sales have become a hot topic across the tournament's opening games, with a number of fixtures appearing far from sold out.
    When Uruguay played Egypt in Ekaterinburg on Friday, large swathes of seats appeared to remain empty for the duration of the game.
    FIFA told CNN in a statement the empty seats were linked to "no-shows" from "all constituent groups" that had purchased tickets for the match.
    It added that there had been a "97.2% attendance rate at games through the opening 11 fixtures" and that 2.4 million tickets had been sold prior to the tournament
    Empty seats are seen in the stands during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at Ekaterinburg Arena.
    Empty seats are seen in the stands during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at Ekaterinburg Arena.

    Political considerations

    The drop in ticket sales in some traditional soccer nations may also be about more than just football.
    The UK embassy told CNN that just 2,500 England fans were expected for their team's opening fixture against Tunisia in Volgograd Monday with 10,000 in total attending its three group stage matches.
    The UK decided not to send an official delegation to the World Cup after the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury earlier this year.
    London blames Moscow for using a military grade nerve agent to target the Skripals -- Russia vehemently denies the claims.
    Fears of hooliganism have also been raised in the UK press after violent clashes between fans of the England and Russia at Euro 2016 in France.
    England fans in Marseille at Euro 2016.
    England fans in Marseille at Euro 2016.

    New global brands?

    Security concerns aside, however, this World Cup appears to be seeing a more general shift in ticket sales with fans from traditional football nations often staying at home and those from countries whose teams aren't in the tournament arriving in droves.
    According to former US international defender Heath Pearce, it's all part of the globalization of football and a testament to the universal popularity of the World Cup.
    "It's a new trend: Just like many football clubs have become global brands so have national teams," said Pearce, who now works as a presenter for CNN partner Copa 90.
    "A lot of folks from across the globe see these teams playing and want to root for them.
    "So they come here to support a team even if it is not from the country they are from," Pearce adds.