Domestic violence surges during the World Cup, and England is battling back

(CNN) The most hotly anticipated and widely enjoyed sporting event in the world has a dark side.

For several years, British organizations have recorded a rise in reports of domestic violence after England's World Cup matches.

In anticipation of this year's tournament, several local police organizations and domestic violence organizations have published warnings and resources for both the abused and potential abusers. Campaigns like " Give Domestic Abuse the Red Card " and " Operation Ribbon " are not only providing support to potential victims, but are warning potential abusers and empowering others to spread awareness and report suspicious behavior.

"The World Cup, as with other major sporting events, is often associated with an increase in incidents of domestic abuse because of factors such as increased alcohol consumption and an increase in tension," Cleveland Police Specialist Crime Superintendent Anne-Marie Salwey said in a release touting this year's deployment of the "Give Domestic Abuse the Red Card" campaign.

During the last World Cup, 897 domestic incidents were reported to us.

What the numbers say