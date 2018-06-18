Breaking News

Sweden beats South Korea thanks to VAR

Updated 10:09 AM ET, Mon June 18, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Steven Zuber of Switzerland celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on June 17 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Steven Zuber of Switzerland celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on June 17 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
Hide Caption
1 of 45
Valon Behrami of Switzerland tackles Gabriel Jesus of Brazil.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Valon Behrami of Switzerland tackles Gabriel Jesus of Brazil.
Hide Caption
2 of 45
Neymar of Brazil during match against Switzerland.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Neymar of Brazil during match against Switzerland.
Hide Caption
3 of 45
Brazil&#39;s Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland&#39;s Breel Embolo compete for the ball.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland's Breel Embolo compete for the ball.
Hide Caption
4 of 45
The German team leaves the pitch dejected after losing their World Cup opener to Mexico. The final score was 1-0.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
The German team leaves the pitch dejected after losing their World Cup opener to Mexico. The final score was 1-0.
Hide Caption
5 of 45
Mexico&#39;s Javier Hernandez vies for the ball with Germany&#39;s Jerome Boateng.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Mexico's Javier Hernandez vies for the ball with Germany's Jerome Boateng.
Hide Caption
6 of 45
Fans of Germany wave flags before facing off with Mexico.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Fans of Germany wave flags before facing off with Mexico.
Hide Caption
7 of 45
Hirving Lozano of Mexico celebrates with Jesus Gallardo after Lozano scored.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Hirving Lozano of Mexico celebrates with Jesus Gallardo after Lozano scored.
Hide Caption
8 of 45
Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico makes a save against Mario Gomez of Germany.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico makes a save against Mario Gomez of Germany.
Hide Caption
9 of 45
Marcos Ureña of Costa Rica runs on to the pitch during his game against Serbia.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Marcos Ureña of Costa Rica runs on to the pitch during his game against Serbia.
Hide Caption
10 of 45
Giancarlo Gonzalez of Costa Rica, right, vies for the ball against Serbia&#39;s Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Giancarlo Gonzalez of Costa Rica, right, vies for the ball against Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Hide Caption
11 of 45
Serbia&#39;s midfielder Nemanja Matic, center-right, is held back by Costa Rica players following an altercation with one of their coaches.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Serbia's midfielder Nemanja Matic, center-right, is held back by Costa Rica players following an altercation with one of their coaches.
Hide Caption
12 of 45
Luka Modric of Croatia celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-0 lead during their game against Nigeria on Saturday, June 16. Croatia won 2-0.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Luka Modric of Croatia celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-0 lead during their game against Nigeria on Saturday, June 16. Croatia won 2-0.
Hide Caption
13 of 45
John Obi Mikel of Nigeria runs with the ball.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
John Obi Mikel of Nigeria runs with the ball.
Hide Caption
14 of 45
Denmark&#39;s Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scores a goal. Denmark beat Peru 1-0.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scores a goal. Denmark beat Peru 1-0.
Hide Caption
15 of 45
Martin Braithwaite of Denmark, right, and Luis Advincula of Peru fight for the ball.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Martin Braithwaite of Denmark, right, and Luis Advincula of Peru fight for the ball.
Hide Caption
16 of 45
Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel makes a save during the match.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel makes a save during the match.
Hide Caption
17 of 45
Argentina&#39;s Messi appears downcast at the end of the match, where Iceland held his team to a 1-1 draw.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Argentina's Messi appears downcast at the end of the match, where Iceland held his team to a 1-1 draw.
Hide Caption
18 of 45
Iceland&#39;s fans cheer during the match.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Iceland's fans cheer during the match.
Hide Caption
19 of 45
Argentina&#39;s Lionel Messi, left, and Iceland&#39;s Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Iceland's Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball.
Hide Caption
20 of 45
Fans of France share a kiss before the match with Australia.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Fans of France share a kiss before the match with Australia.
Hide Caption
21 of 45
France&#39;s Pogba keeps his eye on the ball.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
France's Pogba keeps his eye on the ball.
Hide Caption
22 of 45
Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan punches the ball clear from France&#39;s Samuel Umtiti.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan punches the ball clear from France's Samuel Umtiti.
Hide Caption
23 of 45
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on Friday, June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on Friday, June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw.
Hide Caption
24 of 45
Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal&#39;s Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal's Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal.
Hide Caption
25 of 45
Ronaldo coolly slots home his penalty.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Ronaldo coolly slots home his penalty.
Hide Caption
26 of 45
Fernando Hierro was making his debut as Spain&#39;s manager. The former captain took over two days ago when &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/13/sport/julen-lopetegui-real-madrid-spain-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Spain fired Julen Lopetegui.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Fernando Hierro was making his debut as Spain's manager. The former captain took over two days ago when Spain fired Julen Lopetegui.
Hide Caption
27 of 45
Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain.
Hide Caption
28 of 45
Morocco&#39;s Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on Friday. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on Friday. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0.
Hide Caption
29 of 45
Fans enjoy the atmosphere before the Iran-Morocco match.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Fans enjoy the atmosphere before the Iran-Morocco match.
Hide Caption
30 of 45
Iran&#39;s Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco&#39;s Romain Saiss.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco's Romain Saiss.
Hide Caption
31 of 45
Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez, third from right, heads in the only goal in Friday&#39;s victory over Egypt. The winner came off a free kick in the 89th minute.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez, third from right, heads in the only goal in Friday's victory over Egypt. The winner came off a free kick in the 89th minute.
Hide Caption
32 of 45
Uruguay&#39;s Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt&#39;s Sam Morsy battle for the ball.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt's Sam Morsy battle for the ball.
Hide Caption
33 of 45
Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA&#39;s minimum-seating requirement.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA's minimum-seating requirement.
Hide Caption
34 of 45
Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during Friday&#39;s match.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during Friday's match.
Hide Caption
35 of 45
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah never entered the match against Uruguay. The African Player of the Year is coming off a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah never entered the match against Uruguay. The African Player of the Year is coming off a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final.
Hide Caption
36 of 45
Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening match against Saudi Arabia.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening match against Saudi Arabia.
Hide Caption
37 of 45
Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
Hide Caption
38 of 45
Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia&#39;s first goal.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia's first goal.
Hide Caption
39 of 45
The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia&#39;s fourth goal.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia's fourth goal.
Hide Caption
40 of 45
A fan wears body paint in Russia&#39;s colors before the opening match.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
A fan wears body paint in Russia's colors before the opening match.
Hide Caption
41 of 45
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
Hide Caption
42 of 45
Performers take part in the tournament&#39;s opening ceremony.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Performers take part in the tournament's opening ceremony.
Hide Caption
43 of 45
British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
Hide Caption
44 of 45
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
Hide Caption
45 of 45
05 world cup 06181802 world cup 06181804 world cup 06181803 world cup 06181810 world cup 06171806 world cup 06181806 world cup 061718 RESTRICTED07 world cup 06181808 world cup 06181801 world cup 06171805 world cup 06171804 world cup 06171816 world cup 061618 RESTRICTED19 world cup 06161811 world cup 061618 RESTRICTED14 world cup 061618 RESTRICTED15 world cup 061618 07 world cup 06161809 world cup 06161810 world cup 06161805 world cup 06161803 world cup 06161804 world cup 06161813b world cup 06151814 world cup 06151815 world cup 06151816 world cup 06151817 world cup 06151807 world cup 06151808 world cup 06151810 world cup 06151801 world cup 06151802 world cup 06151803 world cup 06151804 world cup 06151805 world cup 06151825 world cup 06141820 world cup 06141828 world cup 06141824 world cup 06141803 world cup 06141809 world cup 06141808 world cup 06141807 world cup 06141806 world cup 061418

Story highlights

  • Sweden 1-0 South Korea
  • Captain Granqvist scores from a penalty
  • Teams in same group as Germany and Mexico

(CNN)The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) came to Sweden's rescue as it was put to use in awarding the Swedes a penalty which led to the winning goal against South Korea on Monday.

Joel Aguilar had initially dismissed Swedish pleas for a second-half spot-kick, but for the second time at the 2018 World Cup VAR came into play and after reviewing Kim Minwoo's tackle on Viktor Claesson the referee deemed it was a foul.
Captain Andreas Granqvist calmly converted the penalty to earn his team valuable three points in Nizhny Novgorod and put them above Germany in an intriguing Group F following Mexico's stunning 1-0 victory over the holders Sunday.
    Kim Min-Woo&#39;s foul on Viktor Claesson proved to be the turning point.
    Kim Min-Woo's foul on Viktor Claesson proved to be the turning point.
    READ: Brazil held by Switzerland
    READ: Iceland's remarkable journey to the World Cup
    Read More
    Competing at a World Cup for the first time since 2006, Sweden deserved to win a match which was peppered with more fouls than flair.
    Sweden, who knocked out Italy in the playoffs to reach Russia 2018, had chances to go ahead before Granqvist's 65th-minute penalty but were denied by a brilliant goalkeeping display by Kim Seungguy.
    Indeed, the highlight of the first half was a fantastic save from Kim at point-blank range from Marcus Berg.
    The Sweden striker should have scored to capitalize on a half which consisted of eight attempts on goal by Sweden compared to South Korea's one.
    Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos
    In truth, there was more intrigue and excitement in the build up to the match, with Sweden manager Janne Andersson apologizing after a member of the Sweden coaching staff was caught watching a South Korea training session. There had been a misunderstanding, he said, with his scout believing the session was open to all.
    South Korea's manager Shin Tae-yong said his players switched shirts to cause confuse because, in his words, "they might know a few of our players but it is very difficult for Westerners to distinguish between Asians."
    Shin's men will next face Mexico and will hope for a better result if they are to improve on their showing from four years ago when they finished bottom of their group with a solitary point.
    Sweden, reveling from a first opening win at a World Cup since 1958, take on Germany on 23 June in a match where the pressure will be on the Germans.