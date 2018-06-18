Sweden beats South Korea thanks to VAR

The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Steven Zuber of Switzerland celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on June 17 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
Valon Behrami of Switzerland tackles Gabriel Jesus of Brazil.
Neymar of Brazil during match against Switzerland.
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland's Breel Embolo compete for the ball.
The German team leaves the pitch dejected after losing their World Cup opener to Mexico. The final score was 1-0.
Mexico's Javier Hernandez vies for the ball with Germany's Jerome Boateng.
Fans of Germany wave flags before facing off with Mexico.
Hirving Lozano of Mexico celebrates with Jesus Gallardo after Lozano scored.
Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico makes a save against Mario Gomez of Germany.
Marcos Ureña of Costa Rica runs on to the pitch during his game against Serbia.
Giancarlo Gonzalez of Costa Rica, right, vies for the ball against Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Serbia's midfielder Nemanja Matic, center-right, is held back by Costa Rica players following an altercation with one of their coaches.
Luka Modric of Croatia celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-0 lead during their game against Nigeria on Saturday, June 16. Croatia won 2-0.
John Obi Mikel of Nigeria runs with the ball.
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scores a goal. Denmark beat Peru 1-0.
Martin Braithwaite of Denmark, right, and Luis Advincula of Peru fight for the ball.
Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel makes a save during the match.
Argentina's Messi appears downcast at the end of the match, where Iceland held his team to a 1-1 draw.
Iceland's fans cheer during the match.
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Iceland's Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball.
Fans of France share a kiss before the match with Australia.
France's Pogba keeps his eye on the ball.
Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan punches the ball clear from France's Samuel Umtiti.
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on Friday, June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw.
Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal's Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal.
Ronaldo coolly slots home his penalty.
Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain.
Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on Friday. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0.
Fans enjoy the atmosphere before the Iran-Morocco match.
Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco's Romain Saiss.
Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez, third from right, heads in the only goal in Friday's victory over Egypt. The winner came off a free kick in the 89th minute.
Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt's Sam Morsy battle for the ball.
Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA's minimum-seating requirement.
Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during Friday's match.
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah never entered the match against Uruguay. The African Player of the Year is coming off a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final.
Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening match against Saudi Arabia.
Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia's first goal.
The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia's fourth goal.
A fan wears body paint in Russia's colors before the opening match.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
Performers take part in the tournament's opening ceremony.
British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.