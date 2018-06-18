Story highlights Belgium 3-0 Panama

Panama had never played at a World Cup

Belgium team team labeled the 'golden generation'

(CNN) In the end experience, talent and know-how told as Belgium swept aside underdogs Panama -- but the performance was not as emphatic as the 3-0 scoreline suggests.

Panama had never competed at a World Cup before and such was the country's joy at qualifying for Russia 2018 that President Juan Carlos Varela declared a national holiday.

Few fancied the South Americans to trouble Belgium, but for 46 minutes the team ranked 55 in the world caused Roberto Martinez's men a headache.

It was only in the second half that the Red Devils made sure they did not to follow in the footsteps of Germany, Argentina and Brazil in succumbing to a surprise result in their opening game of the tournament.

A stunning volley from Dries Mertens and two goals from Romelu Lukaku sealed victory and three points for a Belgium team with trickier opponents, in the form of England and Tunisia, to come.

