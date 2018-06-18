Breaking News

Lukaku and Mertens strike as Belgium beat World Cup debutants Panama

Updated 1:06 PM ET, Mon June 18, 2018

Belgium&#39;s forward Dries Mertens celebrates his goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match against Panama.
Story highlights

  • Belgium 3-0 Panama
  • Panama had never played at a World Cup
  • Belgium team team labeled the 'golden generation'

(CNN)In the end experience, talent and know-how told as Belgium swept aside underdogs Panama -- but the performance was not as emphatic as the 3-0 scoreline suggests.

Panama had never competed at a World Cup before and such was the country's joy at qualifying for Russia 2018 that President Juan Carlos Varela declared a national holiday.
Few fancied the South Americans to trouble Belgium, but for 46 minutes the team ranked 55 in the world caused Roberto Martinez's men a headache.
    It was only in the second half that the Red Devils made sure they did not to follow in the footsteps of Germany, Argentina and Brazil in succumbing to a surprise result in their opening game of the tournament.
    A stunning volley from Dries Mertens and two goals from Romelu Lukaku sealed victory and three points for a Belgium team with trickier opponents, in the form of England and Tunisia, to come.
    Belgium&#39;s Dries Mertens, right, competes for the ball with Panama&#39;s Jose Luis Rodriguez during their World Cup opener on Monday, June 18. Mertens scored a goal in Belgium&#39;s 3-0 victory.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Belgium's Dries Mertens, right, competes for the ball with Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez during their World Cup opener on Monday, June 18. Mertens scored a goal in Belgium's 3-0 victory.
    Panamanian forward Gabriel Torres controls the ball during the match against Belgium.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Panamanian forward Gabriel Torres controls the ball during the match against Belgium.
    Sweden&#39;s Pontus Jansson, top left, and South Korea&#39;s Ki Sung-yueng try to head the ball during Sweden&#39;s 1-0 victory on Monday.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Sweden's Pontus Jansson, top left, and South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng try to head the ball during Sweden's 1-0 victory on Monday.
    Viktor Claesson of Sweden is tackled by Lee Jae-sung of South Korea.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Viktor Claesson of Sweden is tackled by Lee Jae-sung of South Korea.
    South Korean fullback Lee Yong slides in on Claesson.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    South Korean fullback Lee Yong slides in on Claesson.
    Switzerland&#39;s Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on Sunday, June 17. The two teams tied 1-1.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on Sunday, June 17. The two teams tied 1-1.
    Switzerland&#39;s Valon Behrami tackles Gabriel Jesus.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Switzerland's Valon Behrami tackles Gabriel Jesus.
    Brazilian star Neymar recently came back from a foot injury.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Brazilian star Neymar recently came back from a foot injury.
    Brazil&#39;s Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland&#39;s Breel Embolo compete for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Brazil's Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland's Breel Embolo compete for the ball.
    A dejected German team leaves the pitch after losing its World Cup opener to Mexico. Germany, the defending champions, lost 1-0 to a goal from Hirving Lozano.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    A dejected German team leaves the pitch after losing its World Cup opener to Mexico. Germany, the defending champions, lost 1-0 to a goal from Hirving Lozano.
    Germany&#39;s Jerome Boateng vies for the ball with Mexico&#39;s Javier Hernandez.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Germany's Jerome Boateng vies for the ball with Mexico's Javier Hernandez.
    Fans wave German flags before facing off with Mexico.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans wave German flags before facing off with Mexico.
    Lozano, left, celebrates his goal with Jesus Gallardo.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Lozano, left, celebrates his goal with Jesus Gallardo.
    Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a late save against Mario Gomez.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a late save against Mario Gomez.
    Marcos Ureña runs onto the pitch during Costa Rica&#39;s opening match against Serbia. Serbia won 1-0.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Marcos Ureña runs onto the pitch during Costa Rica's opening match against Serbia. Serbia won 1-0.
    Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, fights off Giancarlo Gonzalez.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, fights off Giancarlo Gonzalez.
    Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, center right, is held back by Costa Rican players following an altercation with one of their coaches.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, center right, is held back by Costa Rican players following an altercation with one of their coaches.
    Croatian players celebrate after Luka Modric scored the second goal of their 2-0 win against Nigeria on Saturday, June 16.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Croatian players celebrate after Luka Modric scored the second goal of their 2-0 win against Nigeria on Saturday, June 16.
    Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel runs with the ball during the Croatia match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel runs with the ball during the Croatia match.
    Denmark&#39;s Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scored a goal against Peru. It turned out to be the only goal in the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scored a goal against Peru. It turned out to be the only goal in the match.
    Peru&#39;s Luis Advincula, left, and Denmark&#39;s Martin Braithwaite fight for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Peru's Luis Advincula, left, and Denmark's Martin Braithwaite fight for the ball.
    Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel makes a save during the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel makes a save during the match.
    Argentina star Lionel Messi appears downcast at the end of a 1-1 draw with Iceland. Messi missed a penalty in the match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Argentina star Lionel Messi appears downcast at the end of a 1-1 draw with Iceland. Messi missed a penalty in the match.
    Iceland&#39;s fans cheer during the Argentina match. It was the country&#39;s first appearance in the World Cup.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Iceland's fans cheer during the Argentina match. It was the country's first appearance in the World Cup.
    Messi and Iceland&#39;s Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Messi and Iceland's Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball.
    Fans of France share a kiss before the team&#39;s opening match with Australia.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans of France share a kiss before the team's opening match with Australia.
    French midfielder Paul Pogba keeps his eye on the ball against Australia. He scored the game-winning goal in the 2-1 victory.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    French midfielder Paul Pogba keeps his eye on the ball against Australia. He scored the game-winning goal in the 2-1 victory.
    Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan punches the ball clear from France&#39;s Samuel Umtiti.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan punches the ball clear from France's Samuel Umtiti.
    Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on Friday, June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on Friday, June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw.
    Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal&#39;s Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal's Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal.
    Ronaldo coolly slots home his penalty.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Ronaldo coolly slots home his penalty.
    Fernando Hierro was making his debut as Spain&#39;s manager. The former captain took over two days ago when &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/13/sport/julen-lopetegui-real-madrid-spain-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Spain fired Julen Lopetegui.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fernando Hierro was making his debut as Spain's manager. The former captain took over two days ago when Spain fired Julen Lopetegui.
    Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain.
    Morocco&#39;s Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on Friday. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on Friday. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0.
    Fans enjoy the atmosphere before the Iran-Morocco match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans enjoy the atmosphere before the Iran-Morocco match.
    Iran&#39;s Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco&#39;s Romain Saiss.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco's Romain Saiss.
    Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez, third from right, heads in the only goal in Friday&#39;s victory over Egypt. The winner came off a free kick in the 89th minute.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez, third from right, heads in the only goal in Friday's victory over Egypt. The winner came off a free kick in the 89th minute.
    Uruguay&#39;s Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt&#39;s Sam Morsy battle for the ball.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt's Sam Morsy battle for the ball.
    Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA&#39;s minimum-seating requirement.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA's minimum-seating requirement.
    Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during Friday&#39;s match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during Friday's match.
    Egyptian star Mohamed Salah never entered the match against Uruguay. The African Player of the Year is coming off a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Egyptian star Mohamed Salah never entered the match against Uruguay. The African Player of the Year is coming off a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final.
    Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening match against Saudi Arabia.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening match against Saudi Arabia.
    Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
    Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia&#39;s first goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia's first goal.
    The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia&#39;s fourth goal.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia's fourth goal.
    A fan wears body paint in Russia&#39;s colors before the opening match.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    A fan wears body paint in Russia's colors before the opening match.
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
    Performers take part in the tournament&#39;s opening ceremony.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Performers take part in the tournament's opening ceremony.
    British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
    Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
    Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
    Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.
    'World Cups don't respect any generations'

    Such is the talent at Belgium's disposal -- Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Manchester United Lukaku -- that the squad has been labeled the country's 'golden generation.'
    The expectation on the squad is justified, with the Red Devils scoring a joint European record of 43 goals in an unbeaten qualifying campaign.
    But, as Belgium manager Martinez said before the match, "World Cups don't respect any generations" and so it proved in the first half as an edgy Belgium failed to impress.
    For possession and territory, it was Belgium's half, but they lacked urgency and only managed four attempts on target and, understandably, Panama's traveling fans were ecstatic when the whistle blew for halftime.
    Mertens forced a save from Jaime Penedo in the sixth minute and captain Roman Torres nicked the ball from Lukaku's path for what looked likely to be a simple tap-in, but first-half highlights were short and unspectacular.
    Dries Mertens of Belgium scores Belgium&#39;s first against Panama
    Dries Mertens of Belgium scores Belgium's first against Panama
    The opening goal was worth the wait, however, with Mertens, standing to the right of goal, volleying into the opposite side from 12 yards.
    Those expecting a Belgium procession from there on were to be disappointed as Michael Murillo was given freedom to roam into the opposition box and only a fine save from Thibaut Courtois prevented the underdogs from leveling.
    But when Lukaku headed home De Bruyne's peachy pass from close range in the 69th minute for his 37th international goal, the result was in little doubt.
    Six minutes later, after being put through by the relatively quiet Hazard, Lukaku coolly slotted home for his second and ended the game as a contest.