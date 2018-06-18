Tiffany Haddish's best lines at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Story highlights Haddish hosted the ceremony

She zinged the Kardashians

(CNN) Tiffany Haddish doesn't dance now, she makes money movies.

That was just one of the jokes Haddish cracked as host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which aired Monday night.

Haddish covered Cardi B's hit song, "Bodak Yellow," as part of her show opening and reworked the lines to fit her career.

Here are a few of her other best lines:

On black achievements in 2018

