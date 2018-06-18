'American Idol' winner Scotty McCreery weds high school sweetheart

Story highlights The pair wed Saturday

They first met in kindergarten

(CNN) Their love story inspired his song and this weekend Scotty McCreery married his longtime girlfriend.

The Season 10 "American Idol" winner wed Gabi Dugal in the North Carolina mountains Saturday, People reported.

The pair first met in kindergarten in their hometown of Garner, North Carolina.

"We've been dating six years and have known each other our whole lives," McCreery told People. "That kind of story doesn't happen too often nowadays. I support her dreams and she supports mine."

His song, "This Is it,' is about their relationship and his proposal which he pulled off in a secluded spot on Grandfather Mountain about 200 miles northwest of Garner, a Raleigh suburb.