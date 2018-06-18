Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida, police say

(CNN) Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed during an apparent robbery Monday in Broward County, Florida, police said.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was leaving a motorsports store shortly before 4 p.m. when two men in a dark colored SUV shot and killed him in an apparent robbery, said Keyla Concepción, Broward County sheriff department public information officer.

Broward County deputies are actively looking for the two men and asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to come forward, Concepción said.

Rise to Fame

His latest album "?" premiered at No. 1 when it was released in March, according to Billboard's website . The album's single "Sad!" peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 15 weeks on the charts, according to Billboard.

JUST WATCHED Child 'lynching' in video sparks backlash Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Child 'lynching' in video sparks backlash 01:36

The rapper had his share of legal troubles as well. He was arrested in South Florida, according to CNN affiliate WPLG-TV , while he was still a minor. At the time of his death, he was awaiting trial for a domestic violence incident involving his pregnant girlfriend. And he was under house arrest while he awaited trial on battery and harassment charges, according to Miami-Dade court documents.

XXXTentacion also stirred controversy. His September 2017 music video for the viral hit "Look at Me" sparked backlash for staging a scene depicting XXXTentacion lynching a young white boy. The video also referenced flashpoints in the national debate on race such as the 1991 Rodney King beating, the lynching in Mississippi of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955, the 2014 Ferguson, Missouri riots, the police shooting of Philando Castile in Minnesota in 2016 and the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, violence.

At the end of the video, XXXTentacion spoke about violence and American youth.

"Are you willing to risk your child's future due to your own bigotry? The choice is yours, but your child will not stand for the hate. This generation will be loved, nurtured, heard and understood."

Celebrity Reaction

When the news of XXXTentacion's death hit, rappers took to social media.

rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018

Kanye West shared his condolences, saying "Rest in peace I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing."

Prayers up for 🙏🏿 @xxxtentacion — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 18, 2018

Juicy J also shared his thoughts in two short tweets saying ""Prayers up for @xxxtentacion" and "R.I.P. Xxxtentacion."

Really sad Rip xxx.. so sad to lose good artist. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — T-Raww (@Tyga) June 18, 2018

Tyga, a California rapper signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment, said it's "so sad to lose good artist" via Twitter.

My heart dropped when I heard about @xxxtentacion, I feel like we only got to see a glimpse of his artistry. I didn't know him personally but I respect how passionate he was about his music and message. Nobody deserves this kind of ending. gone too soon, damn! RIP — Sean Don (@BigSean) June 19, 2018

Big Sean said on Twitter that his heart dropped when he heard about his fellow rapper's death.

"I feel like we only got to see a glimpse of his artistry," Big Sean said. "I didn't know him personally but I respect how passionate he was about his music and message. Nobody deserves this kind of ending. gone too soon, damn! RIP."

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine also took to Instagram to talk about XXXTentacion's death in sometimes graphic language.

"Tomorrow's not promised ... you could be here today and be gone tomorrow," he said. "X spread nothing but positivity."