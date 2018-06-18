See all the winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Breaking News

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 11:13 PM ET, Mon June 18, 2018

Host Tiffany Haddish arrives at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on Saturday, June 16, in Santa Monica, California.
Host Tiffany Haddish arrives at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on Saturday, June 16, in Santa Monica, California.
Zendaya
Zendaya
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Halsey
Halsey
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore
Chloe and Halle Bailey
Chloe and Halle Bailey
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman
Alison Brie
Alison Brie
Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz
Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart
Justice Smith and Cameo Adele
Justice Smith and Cameo Adele
(CNN)The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired Monday night.

The popcorn-trophy awards, which highlight unconventional achievements in film in television like best fight scene and on-screen kiss, featured genderless categories for the second year in a row.
Below is the full list of winners.
    Best Movie
    "Avengers: Infinity War"
    "Black Panther" *WINNER
    "Girls Trip"
    "IT"
    "Wonder Woman"
    Best Show
    "13 Reasons Why"
    "Game of Thrones "
    "grown-ish"
    "Riverdale"
    "Stranger Things" *WINNER
    Best Performance in a Movie
    Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther" *WINNER
    Timothée Chalamet,"Call Me By Your Name"
    Ansel Elgort, "Baby Driver
    Daisy Ridley, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
    Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"
    Best Performance in a Show
    Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things" *WINNER
    Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
    Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"
    Issa Rae, "Insecure"
    Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"
    Best Hero
    Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther" *WINNER
    Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"
    Gal Gadot, "Wonder Woman"
    Grant Gustin, "The Flash"
    Daisy Ridley, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
    Best Villain
    Josh Brolin, "Avengers: Infinity War"
    Adam Driver, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
    Michael B. Jordan, "Black Panther" *WINNER
    Aubrey Plaza, "Legion"
    Bill Skarsgard, "IT"
    Best Kiss
    "Jane the Virgin" -- Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni
    "Love, Simon" -- Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale *WINNER
    "Ready Player One" -- Olivia Cooke and Tye Sheridan
    "Riverdale" -- KJ Apa and Camila Mendes
    "Stranger Things" -- Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown
    Most Frightened Performance
    Talitha Bateman, "Annabelle: Creation"
    Emily Blunt, "A Quiet Place"
    Sophia Lillis, "IT"
    Cristin Milioti, "Black Mirror"
    Noah Schnapp, "Stranger Things" *WINNER
    Best On-Screen Team
    "Black Panther"
    "IT" *WINNER
    "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
    "Ready Player One"
    "Stranger Things"
    Best Comedic Performance
    Tiffany Haddish, "Girls Trip" *WINNER
    Jack Black, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
    Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
    Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
    Amy Schumer, "I Feel Pretty"
    Scene Stealer
    Madelaine Petsch, "Riverdale" *WINNER
    Tiffany Haddish, "Girls Trip"
    Dacre Montgomery, "Stranger Things"
    Taika Waititi, "Thor: Ragnarok"
    Letitia Wright, "Black Panther"
    Best Fight
    "Wonder Woman" *WINNER
    "Atomic Blonde"
    "Avengers: Infinity War"
    "Black Panther"
    "Thor: Ragnarok"
    Best Music Documentary
    "Gaga: Five Foot Two" *WINNER
    "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story"
    "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated"
    "Jay-Z's "Footnotes for 4:44"
    "The Defiant Ones"
    Best Reality Series/Franchise
    "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" *WINNER
    "Love & Hip Hop"
    "The Real Housewives"
    "RuPaul's Drag Race"
    "Vanderpump Rules"
    Best Musical Moment (powered by truth)
    "Stranger Things" (Mike and Eleven dance to "Every Breath You Take") *WINNER
    "Black-ish" (Cast performs "Freedom")
    "Call Me by Your Name" (Elio crying through the end credits)
    "Girls Trip" (Girls Trip dance battle)
    "Love, Simon" ("I Wanna Dance With Somebody" dream sequence)
    "Riverdale" (Cast performs "A Night We'll Never Forget")
    "The Greatest Showman" (Phillip and Anne sing "Rewrite the Stars")
    "This Is Us" (Kate sings "Landslide")