Chris Cornell's daughter debuts their Prince duet

She also penned a note

(CNN) Chris Cornell's teen daughter paid tribute to the late rocker on Father's Day with a duet of them singing a Prince hit.

Toni Cornell, 13, shared a video featuring her and father singing "Nothing Compares 2 U" which was made famous after Sinéad O'Connor covered it.

The teen posted it on Cornell's YouTube page with a note that read "I love you and miss you so much. You were the best father anyone could ask for."

"Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn't have any," she wrote. "You believed in me when I didn't. I miss your love everyday."

Cornell ended the note writing "Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father's Day daddy, nothing compares to you."

