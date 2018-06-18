Chadwick Boseman gives his MTV award to Waffle House hero

(CNN) "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman gave his award for playing a superhero to a real hero.

"Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it's even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life," Boseman said. "So I just want to acknowledge somebody that's here today. James Shaw Jr. Where are you? Stand. If you don't know James Shaw Jr., he fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennessee at a Waffle House. He saved lives. Come on up here."

Shaw then took the stage and Boseman handed him the golden popcorn award, "This is gonna live at your house."

