The children separated from their parents have some famous advocates

Story highlights Celebs are expressing outrage over policy

They are tweeting to advocate against it

(CNN) John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen aren't the only celebrities who have been speaking out against an immigration policy that has resulted in at least 2,000 children being separated from their parents.

Singer Sara Bareilles recently tweeted, "I am so sad and feel so helpless about the families being separated."

I am so sad and feel so helpless about the families being separated. This is beyond inhumane...I am just appalled. I am grateful for those sharing how to engage and help, thank God for you. The idea that there is anyone who believes this is justice is simply heartbreaking. — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) June 14, 2018

"This is beyond inhumane...I am just appalled," she wrote. "I am grateful for those sharing how to engage and help, thank God for you. The idea that there is anyone who believes this is justice is simply heartbreaking."

"Star Trek" actor Walter Koenig shared a link from the Save the Children Action network.

Tell Congress that Families Belong Together https://t.co/Dy3bhb6E6b — Walter Koenig (@GineokwKoenig) June 17, 2018

Tony-award winning "Hamilton" creator and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda advocated for FamiliesBelong.org, and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel encouraged followers to contact their elected officials.