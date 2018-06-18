(CNN) If you missed Beyoncé and Jay-Z dropping their "Everything Is Love" album this weekend, seriously where have you been?

The joint album is filled with lyrics that some fans interpret to be about settling old scores, shading frenemies and blasting their haters.

Here's a list of some of those people who may -- or may not -- be catching heat on the Carter album.

Tiffany Haddish

If you are going to hang with the Carters, you need to be aware of the omertà.

Bey and Jay are famously private. So when "Girls Trip" star Haddish spilled tea about a another star who allegedly tried to step to Jay and then bit Beyoncé on the face, there was a collective gasp from the Beyhive.

On "Heard About Us" the couple has these lines:

"Yeah, we the ones that you heard about/Make big noise, big noise/We don't need no voucher/Yeah, we the one's y'all worried about/We good, we good, keep us out your mouth."

(Haddish is a celebrity spokesperson for Groupon).

Fans also thought Queen Bey was shading Haddish months ago with a line in the DJ Khaled song "Top Off."

"If they tryna party with the queen they gonna have to sign a non-disclosure," Beyoncé says in the song.

Kanye West

Jay-Z and Kanye West have been longtime friends and collaborators.

But they have also had their issues in recent years, reportedly falling out after the Carters failed to attend West's 2014 wedding to Kim Kardashian.

West went on a rant at one of his 2016 concerts , saying there wouldn't be a follow to his joint album with Jay-Z, "Watch the Throne." West also berated his fellow rapper for not reaching out after Kardashian West was robbed in Paris.

"Don't call me, after the robbery, and say 'How you feelin'?' You wanna know how I'm feeling? Come by the house," West said."Bring the kids by the house, like we're brothers."

The world now knows that the Carters were having some marital issues back when the Kardashian West nuptials occurred (remember Elevatorgate?), and Jay-Z appears to address that in the song "Friends."

"I ain't goin' to nobody nothin' when me and my wife beefin'/ I don't care if the house on fire, I'm dyin', n--ga, I ain't leavin'/ Ty-Ty take care of my kids, after he done grievin'/ If y'all don't understand that, we ain't meant to be friends," Jay-Z raps.

And in the song "LoveHappy," there are these lines: "To get her back, I had to sweat her/ Y'all could make up with a bag, I had to change the weather/ Move the whole family West, but it's whatever/In a glass house still throwing stones/Hova, Beysus, watch the thrones."

Drake

Drake is another artist that Jay-Z has layers with.

Not only did the Canadian rapper sign a deal with Apple -- a competitor to Jay-Z's Tidal streaming service -- but Drake once rapped that he was on Jay's level in the song "Summer Sixteen."

Jigga appears to respond to all that in the song "Boss," throwing in a dig about Drake posting a fake invoice during his beef for Pusha-T.

Jay-Z raps "N----s rather work for the man than to work with me/Just so they can pretend they on my level, that s--t is irkin' to me/Pride always goeth before the fall, almost certainly/It's disturbing what I gross/Survey says you not even close/Everybody's bosses 'til it's time to pay for the office/To them invoices, separate the men from the boys, over here."

Nas

It's not so much lyrics that have some believing that "Everything Is Love" disses the rapper, but timing.

The joint album dropped the same weekend as the eagerly awaited Nas project, "Nasir." Produced by Kanye West, many folks did not think the timing of the Carter album was a coincidence.

Nas and Jay-z previously had a decade long beef starting in the 1990s that mostly played out on wax.

The pair made peace, shook hands and performed together at the "I Declare War" concert in 2005.