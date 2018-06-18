20 of the most interesting products on Amazon right now

Story highlights Amazon is a solid place to shop for interesting and unique gifts

We've rounded up 20 products to please your friends and family

If you're on the hunt for a particular product, chances are Amazon has it. The retailer sells upward of 500 million different items, making it the place to buy practically anything that's on your mind, especially unique and interesting gifts.

Of course, half the battle is figuring out where to look. Since Amazon has half a billion items up for grabs, it will take a little bit of research and patience to find some of the more unique products to shop. One solid place to look is Amazon's daily curated Interesting Finds page, where you can browse a number of quirky products that range from tongue-in-cheek welcome mats to larger-than-life bean bag chairs.

We've compiled our own list of interesting products you can shop on the site now. Some you'll be able to find on the Interesting Finds page itself. For others, we've done a bit of digging on our own to source even more noteworthy products. But the real kicker is that all of the Amazon goodies below have been rated at least 4 stars out of 5 and vetted by previous customers.

Think of this as your cheat sheet to sourcing one-of-a-kind, interesting and reliable gifts for your friends, family and even yourself.

Ahead, shop these 20 standout products.

Note: The prices below reflect the listed retailer's price at the time of publication.

The Keyboard Waffle Iron ($60.20; amazon.com)

Sorrelo Weather Predicting Storm Glass ($25.50; amazon.com)

The Personalized Doormats Company Classic Coir Funny Mat ($49.99; amazon.com)

I Heart Guts Heart Plush Figure ($21.99; amazon.com)

Homfa Bamboo Bathtub Tray ($36.99; amazon.com)

KidsFunwares TriceraTaco Holder ($11.71; amazon.com)

"Finish This Book" by Keri Smith ($12.79; amazon.com)

Wink Chemist's Spice Rack ($39.99; amazon.com)

What on Earth Dachshund Ice Cube Tray ($8.87; amazon.com)

BigMouth Gigantic Pizza Beach Blanket ($24.99; amazon.com)

Crosley CR6019A-BK Executive Portable USB Turntable ($80; amazon.com)

Hunger Night Owl Magnetic Wall Key Holder ($7.99; amazon.com)

RIF6 Cube Mobile Pico Projector ($209.95; amazon.com)

Timber & Bolt Werewolf Party Game ($12.99; amazon.com)

Mango Spot Best Camera Lens Thermos Cup/Mug ($9.99; amazon.com)

Monkey Business Write On Icing Decorating Tool ($15.99; amazon.com)

Prepara Herb Savor ($19.98; amazon.com)

Susoki 8-in-1 Multi Kitchen Tool Bottle Set ($11.99; amazon.com)

Kikkerland Putter Golf Mug ($10.30; amazon.com)

Fasmov Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Man Bookends ($19.99; amazon.com)