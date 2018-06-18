This Bluetooth-enabled record player will play vinyl and online playlists seamlessly

Story highlights A top Bluetooth-enabled record player is available at a budget price

Audiophiles can argue all day long which sounds better, an analog record player or a high-tech speaker system. But why not have the best of both worlds?

At least, that's the stance Jorlai takes. The audio company has created a Bluetooth-enabled record player that taps into the nostalgia of an old school record player, but also has more modern functionality so that you can stream your favorite playlists, sans discs.

Its Rechargeable 3-Speed Vinyl Record Bluetooth Player (starting at $49.99; amazon.com) features a built-in Bluetooth receiver, so you can hook up your laptop, smartphones and other smart devices to stream your favorite songs wirelessly. You can even plug in an AUX cord if you don't have a Bluetooth-compatible device. But if vinyl is more your speed, the turntable can also play 33 ⅓, 45 and 78 RPM records. The player's dynamic, full-range speakers will ensure that no matter how you choose to play your music, the sounds will be crystal clear and booming.

Other notable features include vinyl-to-MP3 recording, so you can transform your records into digital files, and a lithium battery that can work for up to two hours, in case you want to take your tunes outdoors.

As an added bonus, the player is also incredibly stylish. Its retro design makes it more than just another ordinary speaker; it could become the centerpiece of your living room and bedroom setups.

Its affordable price tag really is just the cherry on top. For a little less than 50 bucks, the Deluxe Cruiser is competitively priced compared with other record players and speaker systems of its caliber. Amazon customers agree: The device has been rated an impressive 4 out of 5 stars.

Now that's music to our ears.