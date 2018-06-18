Vandals attack memorial site for murdered Australian comedian

Melbourne, Australia (CNN)A makeshift memorial at the site where the body of an Australian comedian was found last week has been vandalized just hours ahead of a community vigil to remember her life.
Eurydice Dixon, 22, was killed last Tuesday night as she walked home through Melbourne's Princes Park after a performance in the Australian city. A 19-year-old man has been charged with her rape and murder.
One of the organizers of the "Reclaim Prince's Park" vigil said the group was "devastated" by the damage to the memorial but the vigil would proceed as planned.
"It's terrible that it happened, as it shows disrespect," Audrey Arjoune told CNN. "But it pales into comparison to the tragedy that happened to Eurydice and won't stop the vigil going ahead."
As many as 10,000 people are expected to gather to remember Dixon's life in Princes Park in Melbourne, and other Australian capital cities, including Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Hobart on Monday evening.
Luke Zammit, a spokesman for Victoria Police, said paint markings were found at the site of the memorial during routine patrols about 3.50 a.m. Monday morning.
Flowers at the site weren't disturbed but paint markings had to be cleaned from the area. Police declined to comment on what markings were daubed on the grass to discourage copycat behavior.
"A number of exhibits have been seized at the scene and the Dog Squad has been through the area," he said. "Police will ensure the markings are removed as soon as possible and the investigation is ongoing."
Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said there was CCTV cameras in the area which he hoped would help track down those responsible.
"(It's) terrible really, shocking," he told ABC News.
Dixon's death has shocked Australia and sparked an angry debate about women's right to safety after police initially stated that they should make efforts to stay safe after dark.
Ashton told the ABC he agreed officers should have been more careful with their wording when they warned people to take take responsibility for their own well-being after the murder last week.
"Certainly for police when we're giving out public safety messages we need to be really careful about how we do that," Ashton said.
"If our language is not right, or isn't precise, we understand that that can lead to a lot of anger.
"We weren't about victim blaming and we certainly agree absolutely that women, and men for that matter, should have the right to walk around these public spaces when they want to walk around them, and do so safely."
The organizers of Monday night's vigil say it will involve "quiet reflection and candles."
"We don't know if the family will attend or not but we have been informed they welcome it," Arjourne said.
"A group of us just wanted to create a space for everyone to be together, for the community to unite and remember Eurydice and also emphasize our rights as women to be safe anywhere and anytime."