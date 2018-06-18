Vandals attack memorial site for murdered Australian comedian

Melbourne, Australia (CNN) A makeshift memorial at the site where the body of an Australian comedian was found last week has been vandalized just hours ahead of a community vigil to remember her life.

Eurydice Dixon, 22, was killed last Tuesday night as she walked home through Melbourne's Princes Park after a performance in the Australian city. A 19-year-old man has been charged with her rape and murder.

One of the organizers of the "Reclaim Prince's Park" vigil said the group was "devastated" by the damage to the memorial but the vigil would proceed as planned.

People have been laying flowers at the site where Dixon's body was found.

"It's terrible that it happened, as it shows disrespect," Audrey Arjoune told CNN. "But it pales into comparison to the tragedy that happened to Eurydice and won't stop the vigil going ahead."

As many as 10,000 people are expected to gather to remember Dixon's life in Princes Park in Melbourne, and other Australian capital cities, including Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Hobart on Monday evening.

Read More