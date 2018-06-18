(CNN) Billions of dollars worth of assets held by the Thai Crown have been transferred directly to Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, a move that will vastly increase his personal wealth and tax liability.

The change was due to happen after the Crown Property Act was repealed last year, but it was only formally revealed over the weekend.

The Crown Property Bureau (CPB), the office in charge of the Crown's holdings before the repeal of the Crown Property Act, posted on its website Sunday that millions of shares of two companies -- The Siam Cement Public Company and The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company -- had been formally transferred from the CPB to the King. The shares are worth more than $7 billion, according to the stocks' prices when markets closed on Friday.

The Crown Property Act, passed in 1936, reorganized the Thai royal family's assets into separate categorizes for royal assets. Repealing the act meant that the Crown's and the King's personal holdings would be placed into a single category to be administered by King Vajiralongkorn.

The move means the assets will also be subject to "the same duties and taxation as would assets belonging to any other citizens," the palace said in a note accompanying the news release. It also said the funds and assets would be managed in a manner that is "transparent and open to scrutiny."

